JAZZ AT THE CREEK IS TAKING OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!!!!
“BACK TOGETHER AGAIN” September 4th & 5th, 2021
Saturday, September 4th
2:00-7:00pm
“Love Won’t Let Me Wait” – Grown Folks Music
This year’s showcase artists feature Lamont Dozier Jr. and headliner, Patrice Rushen and Friends; Rayford Griffin (Drums), Paul Jackson Jr. (Guitar), Michael Paulo (Sax) and Freddie Washington (Bass).
Sunday, September 5th
2:00-7:00pm
“Back Together Again” – A Party with a Purpose
This year’s jazz showcase artists, David P. Stevens, Lin Rountree, Marqueal Jordan and headliner, Ronnie Laws.
Jazz at the Creek is back and bringing a dose of entertainment and legendary artists with musical classics from the genres of jazz, funk and R&B to the stage. After a season marked by social distancing and social unrest, a return to normalcy is welcomed. But in the aftermath of one of the most heralding times in modern history, we’re making it a point to acknowledge the selfless dedication of our “first responders” on the front line from nurses, doctors, delivery and food service workers, educators, law enforcement, nonprofit agencies, health and human service agencies.