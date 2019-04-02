JAZZ AT THE CREEK IS TAKING OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!!!!

“BACK TOGETHER AGAIN” September 4th & 5th, 2021

Saturday, September 4th

2:00-7:00pm

“Love Won’t Let Me Wait” – Grown Folks Music

This year’s showcase artists feature Lamont Dozier Jr. and headliner, Patrice Rushen and Friends; Rayford Griffin (Drums), Paul Jackson Jr. (Guitar), Michael Paulo (Sax) and Freddie Washington (Bass).

Sunday, September 5th

2:00-7:00pm

“Back Together Again” – A Party with a Purpose



This year’s jazz showcase artists, David P. Stevens, Lin Rountree, Marqueal Jordan and headliner, Ronnie Laws.

Jazz at the Creek is back and bringing a dose of entertainment and legendary artists with musical classics from the genres of jazz, funk and R&B to the stage. After a season marked by social distancing and social unrest, a return to normalcy is welcomed. But in the aftermath of one of the most heralding times in modern history, we’re making it a point to acknowledge the selfless dedication of our “first responders” on the front line from nurses, doctors, delivery and food service workers, educators, law enforcement, nonprofit agencies, health and human service agencies.

What began as a concert with a purpose remains and at the heart of this fantastic jazz experience is a purpose. Jazz with a PURPOSE. That is the theme and goal of this event. Please take a moment to click on the sidebar and further inform yourself about the cause that we are supporting and what this concert series is really all about – giving back to the community. So come out, bring a friend or two, relax and enjoy knowing that you are a part of something that is truly wonderful and fulfilling.

Outside food and beverages, and animals are not allowed inside the venue. You may bring your lawn chair for General Admission seating. Parking is available at the Jacobs Center at 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114 (when parking behind the Jacobs Center, walk across the red walk-bridge to the Amphitheater).